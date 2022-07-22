PAGASA monitoring LPA off Oriental Mindoro

Eastern sections of Luzon and Visayas affected by easterlies

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Oriental Mindoro.

According to PAGASA, the LPA was so far situated 185 km west of Calapan City.

PAGASA said the easterlies are affecting the eastern sections of Luzon and Visayas.

According to the weather bureau, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected over Palawan as a result.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.