PAGASA monitoring LPA off Northern Samar

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Northern Samar.

According to the weather bureau, the LPA situated 365 km east of Catarman is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

As a result of the LPA and the ITCZ, Visayas, Bicol Region, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Palawan, Quezon, and Aurora will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.