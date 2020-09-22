PAGASA monitoring LPA off N. Samar

Southwest monsoon affecting Palawan, Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Northern Samar.

PAGASA said apart from the LPA which, as of 3 a.m. was estimated 365 kilometers east of Catarman, it was monitoring the southwest monsoon affecting Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao.

Severe tropical storm “Dolphin,” which was “Marce” when it was inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, for its part, was so far situated 1805 kilometers northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 125 kph, the weather bureau said.

It is moving north northeastward at 15 kph.

According to PAGASA, Caraga, Eastern and Central Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the LPA and the southwest monsoon.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters, PAGASA said.