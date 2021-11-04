PAGASA monitoring LPA off N. Samar

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Northern Samar.

According to PAGASA, the LPA was so far situated 60 km east of Catarman.

Visayas, Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Masbate, Mindoro Provinces, and Palawan, PAGASA said, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Mindanao, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The northern and eastern sections of Luzon, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.