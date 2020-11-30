PAGASA monitoring LPA off Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Mindanao.

PAGASA said the LPA 890 kilometers east of the island group was apart from the tail-end of a frontal system (Shear line) affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

The weather bureau said the northeast monsoon is also affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

As a result, PAGASA said Eastern Visayas and Occidental Mindoro, and Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Marinduque will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

The rest of Visayas and Palawan including the Kalayaan Group of Islands will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds will prevail over the entire Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, and the other areas.

PAGASA said these areas will have moderate to rough seas.