PAGASA monitoring LPA off Mindanao

Northern and Central Luzon affected by northeasterly surface windflow

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Mindanao.

PAGASA said the northeasterly surface windflow is also affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

Cagayan Valley will have cloudy skies with rains as a result.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Eastern Visayas and Caraga, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said these were due to the trough of a low pressure area.

Central Luzon, Ilocos Region, and Cordillera Administrative Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon and the eastern section of Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.