PAGASA monitoring LPA off Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Mindanao.

According to PAGASA, the LPA is so far located 80 km south southeast of Zamboanga City.

It is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

As a result, Visayas, Mindanao, Bicol Region, Romblon, and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will experience the same conditions.

According to the weather bureau, the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.