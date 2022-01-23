PAGASA monitoring LPA off Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Mindanao.

According to the weather bureau, the LPA was so far located 965 km east of the island group.

Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region are expected to have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of the LPA.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and CALABARZON, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, this time due to the northeast monsoon.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers in the rest of the country.

The eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Northern Luzon and Central Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.