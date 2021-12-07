PAGASA monitoring LPA off Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Mindanao.

According to the weather bureau, the LPA was so far located 1,055 km east of Mindanao.

Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao Region, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, also due to the shear line affecting the eastern section of Mindanao.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

According to PAGASA, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains, this time due to the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon and Visayas.

Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and the rest of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of Mindanao, the weather bureau said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon, Visayas and the eastern section of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.