PAGASA monitoring LPA off Leyte

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Leyte.

PAGASA said the LPA was so far estimated based on all available data in the vicinity of Tanauan.

The northeast monsoon, meanwhile, is affecting Northern Luzon.

According to PAGASA, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected over Eastern Visayas.

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and Ilocos Region, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.