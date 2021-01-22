PAGASA monitoring LPA off Kalayaan Islands

Tail-end of frontal system affecting eastern sections of Northern, Central Luzon

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Kalayaan Islands.

PAGASA said apart from the LPA situated 220 kilometers east of the islands, the tail-end of a frontal system (shear line) was affecting the eastern sections of Northern and Central Luzon.

As a result, PAGASA said Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora and Quezon Province will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the weather bureau said Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to strong coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.