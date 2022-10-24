PAGASA monitoring LPA off Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

According to PAGASA, the LPA is embedded along the Intertopical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The northeast monsoon is also affecting Northern Luzon.

Visayas and Mindanao, the weather bureau said, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley, the weather bureau said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.