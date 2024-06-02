PAGASA: Easterlies affecting eastern sections of S. Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The easterlies are affecting the eastern sections of southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, as a result, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will experience the same conditions.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Extreme Northern Luzon will experience moderate winds and moderate coastal waters.

The rest of the country, the weather bureau said, will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.