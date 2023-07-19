PAGASA monitoring LPA off Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

PAGASA said as a result of the LPA embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected over Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Bohol, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao Oriental.

Flashfloods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The weather bureau said isolated floodings or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The western sections of Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.