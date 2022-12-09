PAGASA monitoring LPA off Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

According to PAGASA, the shear line is also affecting Northern Luzon.

The weather bureau said Mindanao, Visayas, Bicol Region, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Quezon, Rizal, Laguna, and Batangas will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of the LPA.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.