PAGASA monitoring LPA off Guiuan, Eastern Samar

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

PAGASA said the shear line is also affecting the eastern section of Visayas.

Luzon is being affected by the northeast monsoon.

As a result, Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Apayao and Bicol Region, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Luzon and the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao are expected to have strong winds and rough waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.