PAGASA monitoring LPA off General Santos City

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off General Santos.

PAGASA said so far, the LPA was located 170 kilometers off the city.

Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, and Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms also due to the tail-end of a frontal system (shear line) affecting Visayas.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains are possible.

CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

According to PAGASA, Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.