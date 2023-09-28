PAGASA monitoring LPA off extreme Northern Luzon

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off extreme Northern Luzon.

PAGASA said as of 3 a.m., the LPA was located 800 kilometers east of the area.

Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Davao Region are expected to have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of the LPA.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, the northern portion of Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, this time, due to the southwest monsoon, PAGASA said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.