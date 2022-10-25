PAGASA monitoring LPA off Eastern Visayas

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Eastern Visayas.

According to PAGASA, the LPA was so far located 920 km east of Eastern Visayas.

It is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

PAGASA said the northeast monsoon is also affecting Northern Luzon.

Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao, the weather bureau said, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora and Quirino will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley and the rest of Central Luzon, the weather bureau said, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Northern Luzon and the eastern section of Central Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.