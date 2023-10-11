PAGASA monitoring LPA off Eastern Visayas

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Eastern Visayas.

PAGASA said the LPA was so far located 840 kilometers east of the area.

Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Visayas, Quezon, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao and Caraga are expected to have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of the LPA.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.