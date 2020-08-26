PAGASA monitoring LPA off Eastern Samar

Monsoon rains expected in N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Eastern Samar.

PAGASA’s Ezra Bulquerin said the LPA, spotted 915 kilometers east of Guiuan, has no direct effect on any part of the country so far.

In the next days, however, Bulquerin said it may bring rains in the eastern sections of southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

He said it may also develop into a tropical depression within five to seven days.

So far, Bulquerin said the southwest monsoon is bringing rains to Northern Luzon, particularly in Batanes, the Babuyan Group of Islands and Ilocos.

The rest of Luzon including Metro Manila, Bulquerin said, will have generally fair weather, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and only isolated rainshowers expected.

Visayas and Mindanao will also have good weather, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rainshowers expected in the afternoon and at night.