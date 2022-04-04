PAGASA monitoring LPA off Eastern Samar

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure off Eastern Samar.

According to PAGASA, the LPA was so far estimated 970 km east of Guiuan and is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao.

Meanwhile, the shear line is also affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

As a result, PAGASA said Cagayan Valley, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Eastern and Central Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.