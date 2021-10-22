PAGASA monitoring LPA off Eastern Samar

ITCZ affecting Palawan, Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical and Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Eastern Samar.

According to PAGASA, the LPA is so far located 25 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar and is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Caraga, Eastern Visayas, and Central Visayas, as a result, PAGASA said, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Batanes and Cagayan, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, this time, due to the northeasterly surface windflow.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.