PAGASA monitoring LPA off Eastern Samar

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Eastern Samar.

According to PAGASA, the LPA was located 135 km east northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar and is embedded in the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

As a result, PAGASA said Visayas, Mindanao, and Bicol Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, the weather bureau said, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters are expected in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.