PAGASA monitoring LPA off Eastern Samar

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Eastern Samar.

PAGASA said so far, the LPA was located 65 kilometers east of Guiuan and was embedded in the Intertropical Convergence Zone.

Eastern Visayas and Bicol region will have cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms as a result of the LPA and the tail-end of a frontal system affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are also possible.

Caraga, Western and Central Visayas, Zamboanga del Norte, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Aurora will have cloudy skies with light rains this time due to the northeast monsoon affecting the rest of Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers this time due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Luzon, Visayas and parts of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.