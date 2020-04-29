PAGASA monitoring LPA off Davao City

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Davao City.

According to PAGASA, the LPA was located 920 kilometers east southeast of the city, and is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone affecting the eastern section of Mindanao.

PAGASA said Caraga and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

Flash floods or landslides due to severe thunderstorms are possible.

Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands, on the other hand, PAGASA said, will have cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the Northeasterly Surface Windflow.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.