PAGASA monitoring LPA off Davao City

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Davao.

According to PAGASA, the LPA was so far located 220 kilometers off the city and is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone affecting Mindanao.

Caraga, Davao Region and SOCCSKSARGEN will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers as a result.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

According to PAGASA, extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas and the rest of Luzon will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.