PAGASA monitoring LPA off Davao City

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Davao City.

According to PAGASA, the LPA was so far located 200 kilometers east of the city.

It is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone affecting Southern Mindanao.

Meanwhile, the easterlies are also affecting the country.

PAGASA said Mindanao, Visayas and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

The entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.