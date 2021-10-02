PAGASA monitoring LPA off Davao City

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Davao City.

PAGASA said the LPA was so far located 515 km east of the city and is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Caraga and Davao Region, PAGASA said, will have cloudy with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to the ITCZ.

The country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters, the weather bureau said.