PAGASA monitoring LPA off Davao City

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Davao.

PAGASA said so far, the LPA was situated 490 km east southeast of the city.

Meanwhile, the tail-end of a frontal system (shear line) is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon, while the northeast monsoon is affecting the rest of Luzon.

As a result, PAGASA said Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Visayas, and Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains while Metro Manila while the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

According to PAGASA, Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.