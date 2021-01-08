PAGASA monitoring LPA off Davao City

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Davao City.

PAGASA said the LPA, located 240 kilometers east of the city, was embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Visayas and Mindanao.

Apart from this, the northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

PAGASA said as a result, Visayas, Bicol Region, and MIMAROPA will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains while Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Luzon, the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.