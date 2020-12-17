Agila Pilipinas, Featured News, Weather Forecast

PAGASA monitoring LPA off Davao City

Northeast monsoon affects Luzon

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Davao City.

PAGASA said the LPA was so far situated 820 kilometers east of the area.

The northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon.

As a result, cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected over Northern Samar.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains will be experienced over Bicol region, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

Moderate to strong winds will prevail over those areas, which will have moderate to rough seas.

 

