PAGASA monitoring LPA off Davao City

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Davao City.

PAGASA said it is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao and Palawan.

The easterlies are also affecting the rest of the country.

PAGASA said Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, and Central Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.