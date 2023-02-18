PAGASA monitoring LPA off Davao City

Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Davao.

PAGASA said the LPA was so far located 285 km East Southeast of the city.

The northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon.

PAGASA said Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, Northern Mindanao, Bicol Region, Romblon, Marinduque, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains.

The rest of Mindanao and the rest of MIMAROPA will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies with light rains.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.