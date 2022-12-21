PAGASA monitoring LPA off Davao City

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Davao City.

PAGASA said meanwhile, the shear line is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon, while the northeast monsoon is affecting the rest of Luzon.

According to the weather bureau, Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, CALABARZON, and Aurora will have cloudy skies with rains as a result.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains.

PAGASA said the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The weather bureau said Luzon, Visayas and the eastern section of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.