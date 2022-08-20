PAGASA monitoring LPA off Central Luzon

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Central Luzon.

According to PAGASA, the LPA was so far located 930 kilometers east of Central Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.