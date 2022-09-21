PAGASA monitoring LPA off Central Luzon

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Luzon.

According to PAGASA, the LPA was so far located 1,015 km east of the central part of the main island.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms are affecting Mindanao.

PAGASA said Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains, meanwhile, are affecting Northern Palawan, including Calamian and Cuyo Group of Islands; and Occidental Mindoro.

PAGASA said these may continue for two to three hours and may affect nearby areas.

“The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to monitor the weather condition..,” PAGASA said.