PAGASA monitoring LPA off Catanduanes

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Catanduanes.

PAGASA said the LPA was estimated 345 km east of Virac.

Visayas, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon will have moderate winds and moderate coastal waters.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.