PAGASA monitoring LPA off Catanduanes

Southwest monsoon also affecting western section of Luzon

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Catanduanes.

According to PAGASA, the southwest monsoon is also affecting the western section of Luzon.

Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and Visayas, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Mindanao, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.