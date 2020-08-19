PAGASA monitoring LPA off Camarines Norte

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Camarines Norte.

PAGASA said the chances the LPA located 30 kilometers north of Daet will develop into a tropical depression, however, are low.

Nonetheless, the weather bureau said it will bring rains in parts of Luzon and Visayas.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said the southwest monsoon will continue to bring dark skies in the western sections of Visayas and Mindanao.

Both the southwest monsoon and the LPA will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to other parts of Luzon.

No gale warning has been raised so far, which means small vessels may go out to sea.