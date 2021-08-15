PAGASA monitoring LPA off Camarines Norte

Easterlies affecting eastern sections of Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Camarines Norte.

According to the weather bureau, the easterlies are also affecting the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao.

Central Luzon, Bicol Region and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

The rest of the country will also experience the same conditions due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

The country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.