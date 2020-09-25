PAGASA monitoring LPA off Cagayan

Southwest monsoon affects S. Luzon, Visayas

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Cagayan.

PAGASA said apart from the LPA located 405 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, as of 3 a.m., the southwest monsoon is affecting Southern Luzon and Visayas.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and the provinces of Occidental Mindoro and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms as a result.

PAGASA said flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, and the provinces of Agusan del Sur and Surigao del Sur will also have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, but this time due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone, PAGASA said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

PAGASA said this wss due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.