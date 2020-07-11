PAGASA monitors LPA off Cagayan; ITCZ affects S. Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Cagayan.

PAGASA said apart from the LPA located 920 km east of Tuguegarao City, the Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Southern Mindanao.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms are expected over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Qurino, Aurora, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan.

According to PAGASA, light to moderate winds will prevail over Northern Luzon and in Aurora Province.

These areas will have slight to moderate seas, the weather bureau said.