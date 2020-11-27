PAGASA monitoring LPA off Bulacan

(Eagle News) –The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Bulacan.

PAGASA said Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, La Union, and Pangasinan will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms because of the LPA in the vicinity of Bubulong Munti.

Flashfloods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

The Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and the rest of Ilocos Region, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with light rains, this time due to the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon.

PAGASA said MIMAROPA, Visayas, and Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms because of the easterlies.

Northern and Central Luzon, and Southern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds.

While Northern and Central Luzon will have moderate to rough coastal waters, Southern Luzon is expected to have only moderate coastal waters.

Visayas and Mindanao are expected to have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.