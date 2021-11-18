PAGASA monitoring LPA off Borongan City

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Borongan City.

PAGASA said the LPA 675 km east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The northeast monsoon, meanwhile, is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

According to PAGASA, as a result, Palawan, Catanduanes, and Samar Provinces will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan and Apayao, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains.

Mindanao, the rest of Visayas, and the rest of Bicol Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Western Visayas and the rest of Luzon, Mindanao and the rest of Visayas will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.