PAGASA monitoring LPA off Batanes, tropical depression outside PAR; monsoon rains to persist

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

The weather bureau said this was apart from the tropical depression it was monitoring west of extreme Northern Luzon, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

PAGASA said Ilocos Region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Zambales, and Bataan will have monsoon rains as the southwest monsoon continues to affect the Philippines.

Flash floods or landslides during scattered to widespread moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, northern Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region and of Cagayan Valley will experience occasional rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and coastal waters, while Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.