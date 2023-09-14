PAGASA monitoring LPA off Batanes

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Batanes.

PAGASA said the LPA was so far located 395 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat.

So far, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, SOCCSKSARGEN, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, this time due to the southwest monsoon affecting the country.

PAGASA said flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

The entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters, PAGASA said.