PAGASA monitoring LPA off Batanes

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Batanes.

PAGASA said the southwest monsoon is affecting the western sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol region, and Northern Samar will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the LPA and the localized thunderstorms.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

PAGASA said these were due to the southwest monsoon and also due to localized thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to PAGASA, extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.