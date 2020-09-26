PAGASA monitoring LPA off Batanes

Southwest monsoon affecting western sections of Luzon, Visayas

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Batanes.

PAGASA said apart from the LPA so far located 360 kilometers from Basco, the southwest monsoon was affecting the western sections of Luzon and Visayas.

The weather bureau said as a result,Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

Extreme Northern Luzon, PAGASA said, will have moderate winds and coastal waters, while the western sections of Luzon and Visayas, and the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate waters.