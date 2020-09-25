PAGASA monitoring LPA off Aurora

Southwest monsoon affecting S. Luzon, Visayas

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Aurora.

PAGASA said apart from the LPA so far situated 615 kilometers east of Baler, the southwest monsoon was affecting Southern Luzon and Visayas.

MIMAROPA, CALABARZON. Bicol Region and Western Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have moderate winds and moderate coastal waters.

The rest of the country, the weather bureau said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.